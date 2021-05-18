Maintenance of city streets and public safety services should receive the most emphasis in coming years in St. Joseph, according to a survey of community members.
The Community Alliance recently conducted a survey that included responses from more than 700 residents about quality of life issues in St. Joseph. More than 80% of respondents said streets should be the top priority.
Results from the survey were presented to the St. Joseph City Council Monday, and some wondered why streets were considered the worst problem when the city has spent $39 million on more than half its roads since 2014.
“The amount of money we're putting in the city streets, it just flabbergasted me that that was one of the top issues again,” said City Councilman Gary Roach. “It and public safety just keep bouncing back and forth.”
Mayor Bill McMurray said the poor response regarding street maintenance is probably from a lack of communication and perception about the work on city streets.
City officials have a map of all street maintenance. City Manager Bryan Carter recommended making the map public to help with communication.
“(The community) says we need to do something about roads and potholes,” said Tama Wagner, the director of Community Alliance of St. Joseph. “I actually think maybe that's more an issue of communication because the city has an entire strategy around street construction and street maintenance. The city staff does a very good job with communication, but I think maybe there just needs to be more of it.”
The Community Alliance has conducted surveys of residents every two years since 2010. The first four surveys had more positive responses. But then something changed in 2018. Results fell by more than 30 points, leading to a negative trend.
This survey was delayed one year and didn’t see a positive improvement. Wagner said the trend stayed flat.
“I look at it as an opportunity,” Wagner said. “Here's the baseline, this is where we are now. If we listen to what the electorate is saying about the basic services, about amenities and about big-picture items, then we can begin to reverse those trend lines because we're listening to what they say, what they'll support, the direction they want us to go.”
The $11,000 survey also asked respondents why they choose to live in St. Joseph. The top responses were safety and security and cost of living.
The survey also asked about homelessness and revitalizing old neighborhoods. About 75% of respondents are supportive of programs to address these issues.
Wagner said she hopes the council uses the survey results to make future decisions.
“We asked the community what their impressions are of the services they receive and of their community,” Wagner said. “I think it's important that we listen to what they said to us and that we use that voice to make decisions.”
