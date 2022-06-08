State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, right, speaks to audience members during a panel discussion with St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday at the Metropolitan. Northwest Missouri will be a major beneficiary of a $100 million road improvement plan, Hegeman said.
State representatives made a visit to Downtown St. Joseph on Tuesday to meet with business members at the Metropolitan to discuss bills passed in the recent legislative session.
Among those is a $100 million bill to target the state's lettered routes that have fallen into disrepair. Northwest Missouri is set to receive almost $55 million of that plan toward rehabbing its roads.
It is being financed using money from the state's general fund, in part due to excess funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, said state Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby. The one-time nature of the funding made it important to find the right initiative(s) to work on, he said.
The rural road project is a major win for the region, Hegeman said.
“We have some of the worst roads in the state," he said. "So it's great that they've identified addressing the needs of rural Missouri and the roads to be maintained.”
It’s an issue that Mark Deshon, a southwest Dekalb County farmer, dealt with recently when he had someone driving a tractor from Trenton, Missouri. The driver struggled with multiple problems on the way, Deshon said.
“He had three blowouts and, you know, we had to go fix him from hitting the rough sides of the roads and chuckholes and all that," he said. "Now that was a long way, and that was a big piece of equipment, but it had three blowouts.”
Deshon knows other farmers have been hit by similar issues as well, he said.
The size of modern farm vehicles plays a part, but the overarching dilemma comes down to proper upkeep, Hegeman said.
“We've had larger vehicles and larger equipment going across, but really (it’s) just lack of ability to maintain them in the past," Hegeman said. "Now we're having to play catch up and try to get in there and, and get back to maintaining them to the standard that we that we need to.”
He said a significant portion of the bill’s funds also is being used to improve roads in Northeast Missouri.
