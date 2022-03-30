A crowded field has emerged in the upcoming race to replace state Sen. Dan Hegeman in the Senate district that covers much of Northwest Missouri.
District 12 is currently represented by Hegeman, who is leaving office due to term limits. It is the state’s largest Senate district.
On the Republican side, state Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, is finishing a term in the house and running for the District 12 seat. His Republican primary challengers will be state Rep. Rusty Black of Chillicothe and Delus Johnson, a former state representative from Country Club Village.
All three candidates highlighted their conservative values and voting records.
“As a former captain on the St. Joseph Fire Department, my proven leadership skills have been tested time and time again,” Johnson said. “I want to apply those leadership skills in the state Senate, and I do plan on taking my conservative voting record into the state Senate with me.”
Eggleston said he knows that agriculture and business are important to the region.
“I’m one of the more conservative members ... I think that’s a good fit for our region,” Eggleston said. “Also being a very rural district, nearly everyone who lives here has something to do with agriculture, something to do with our schools, or something to do with small business, and I have had life experience in all of that.”
Black said he already has started to try to reach different corners of the state and he said infrastructure is important as well as preserving conservative values.
“I want ... to continue to preserve the rural values that we find in this part of the state, both financially conservative values as well as other social values that I see and I think that our part of the state is very in tune to,” Black said. “I think it’s important to continue to try to improve roads within that northwest part of the state.”
One Democrat is running in District 12 and will be awaiting the Republican winner in the November general election. Michael Baumli of Maryville works as a system operator for Kawasaki. He said he entered the race to try to protect communities and believes funding for education is important.
“I think education is definitely the future,” Baumli said. “I see a lot of opposing plans or programs that are going to hurt public education more, and I want to get back to a fully funded formula.”
In District 34, which represents St. Joseph and Platte County, state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, will be running for reelection against Kansas City Democrat Sarah Shorter.
Luetkemeyer said he wants to keep pushing forward based on his track record.
“I want to build on the successes that I’ve had since I’ve been in the legislature, whether that’s protecting taxpayers, cracking down on violent crime, supporting our men and women in law enforcement or creating a more favorable environment for small businesses to thrive and to create more jobs in Missouri,” Luetkemeyer said.
Shorter was not able to be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.