Buchanan County is being divided in the newly released state Senate district maps, but candidates running for the district seats don’t believe their campaigns will change.
The eastern portion of Buchanan County will be in the large and rural District 12, which is the largest district with 19 counties. Buchanan County is the only county under 180,000 residents that was split into two districts.
State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, is running for the state Senate seat in District 12. He said this district represents a lot of the rural principles and ideals that he values as a representative, and he would plan to do the same in the Senate.
“Most of our smaller rural counties either have something to do with agriculture, farming, ranching ... schools or small businesses and I have a background in all of that and would be honored to serve that area,” Eggleston said.
Delus Johnson, a Republican who previously served as a state Representative, will also be vying for the District 12 seat and believes that the addition of eastern Buchanan County to the district will be a welcomed addition.
“It’s good to finally see the new Senate districts released,” Johnson said. “I think it including the eastern part of Buchanan County is a really great fit. I had the opportunity to serve most of the voters in eastern Buchanan County for eight years as a state representative, and my family’s farm has been in Buchanan County for over 100 years,” Johnson said.
District 34, which is currently served by state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, has lost areas to the northwest due to the population in the southern part of the district.
As of now, Luetkemeyer is running unopposed. He said he doesn’t believe the redrawn boundaries change the makeup of the district.
“I’m going to be representing most of the same people... we maybe lost 5,000 to 6,000 constituent. Everyone else that was in my Senate district before will remain in the 34th senatorial district,” Luetkemeyer said.
All candidates said they are looking forward to campaigning in their district ahead of the August primary.
