One of St. Joseph's state representatives has filed three education-focused bills ahead of the start of the legislative session that begins next week.
Rep. Brenda Shields said she is filing bills that she proposed last year with some tweaks. She said she believes the bills will receive more traction this year.
House Bill 1721 would allow school districts to enter an agreement to share a superintendent and receive an additional $30,000 per year in state aid for up to five years. Shields, R-St. Joseph said this would be a good option for rural schools and can help increase resources and teacher salaries.
"Sharing superintendents is a really important way in which we can drive dollars more into the classroom," Shields said. "I think it's a great tool in the toolbox for a lot of our smaller districts which are trying to figure out ways in which they can save on administrative costs so they can drive more dollars into the school district."
House Bill 1722 proposes that bleeding-control kits should be required at all public schools along with a 45-minute yearly training. Shields said teachers must be trained to handle a potentially dangerous accident inside the classroom.
"Accidents can happen anywhere, and being a former teacher, I know that the last thing I ever wanted to do is feel helpless if one of my students got hurt," Shields said.
House Bill 1723 allows students who have not used all of their allotted A+ funds in junior college to allocate the money when they transfer to a four-year school. This would ensure that people who have received additional grants or scholarships can still use A+ money.
Shields said one of her goals is working to get bills passed that improve Missouri, and she feels her proposals will gain more traction in the 2022 session. Shields serves as the chairwoman for the Higher Education Committee.
She said initiative petition reform and election reform both will be crucial this legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.