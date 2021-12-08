Local state Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R- Savannah, has introduced House Bill No. 1616, which would get rid of the Certificate of Need process for new health care facilities.
Currently, Missouri is a state that requires new health care facilities to submit a Certificate of Need application before opening a new location. The state looks at the location of the desired new facility and makes a decision if the new facility is needed in the area.
Van Schoiack said he believes the market should dictate itself. In Kansas, there is no Certificate of Need, which is one of the reasons a new rehabilitation hospital from the company Clear Sky is coming to Elwood across the border in Kansas.
”We ran this bill last year and got through the committee process, but it didn’t get to the House floor, and the hospital association lobbied against it pretty hard,” Van Schoiack said.
The Missouri Hospital Association said in a statement that the repeal is introduced in most sessions, and they feel the arguments for it are not persuasive, along with that the state’s existing system is generally working against the proliferation of excess health care capacity.
The statement added that the MHA does not oppose reasonable changes to the state’s Certificate of Need system, however, they have consistently opposed straight repeal.
Van Schoiack said he thinks this bill could help clinics open up and provide more bed access, something he said was critical during the peak of the pandemic.
”We shouldn’t have Missouri in a position of picking winners and losers in the health care industry,” Van Schoiack said.
Van Schoiack said this is going to continue to be a bill he supports, and he believes there is traction to have it advance to the House floor.
