Missouri's secretary of state has dismissed criticism from St. Joseph leaders that a new regulation would take a step toward what some librarians are calling censorship.
The rule produced by Jay Aschcroft's office would prevent state funds from going to libraries that purchase books that might be interpreted as too "prurient," or sexual, for minors to read.
The directors of the two local library networks said they worry about what "prurient" can be interpreted to mean and include, leading to book censorship.
“This is sending a message that our state government wants to limit materials in public libraries,” said Mary Beth Revels, St. Joseph Public Libraries director. “Censorship is not what the United States is about. Censorship is not what public libraries are about.”
Ashcroft told News-Press NOW on Monday afternoon the censorship claims are ridiculous.
"What this does is it requires libraries to put information materials out in age-appropriate ways and control access to it in an age-appropriate manner," Ashcroft said.
That control is what concerns the library directors for the libraries in St. Joseph.
“I believe that this is a step on that slippery slope of censorship,” said Michelle Mears, Rolling Hills Consolidated Library director. “As soon as one group or authority is trying to decide what’s appropriate for some other group to access or not access is when censorship really sort of rears its head.”
The library directors in St. Joseph and Ashcroft all agree they want parents to be the ones in control of what their children check out at the library. Their differences arise in who is ultimately responsible for monitoring that: the library or the parents.
"What (the rule) is, is it's empowering parents to make their own decision and expecting libraries to help parents do that," Ashcroft said.
Revels said she believes a child should not check out a book their parents do not think the child is ready for, but that should not mean the book is necessarily not available for other children.
“At the same time, that book might be the right book for another family and we want to be able to provide lots of different books in our collection,” Revels said.
Revels said it is important to have a diverse collection so people can read stories that reflect their lives to know they’re not alone.
“Adults can choose for their child to get materials that I think are inappropriate, but it’s not my decision what someone else’s child gets," Ashcroft said. "I just want that to be the parents’ decision."
