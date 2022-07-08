State legislature to settle tax cut bill in special session

Gov. Mike Parson has asked the state legislature to return and look at potential options for a tax cut for Missourians.
This comes after a bill that Parson vetoed included payments of $500 to individuals under a certain income. Now, the governor is looking at the option to provide a rebate each year as Missourians file their taxes.
Missouri has had a record budget this year, and many legislators including state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, want to give the money back to Missourians to assist with inflation.
“This was the largest state budget in Missouri history that we had this year, and, you know, this is just a way for the governor and for the legislature to say we need to put some money back in the pockets of working Missourians ... with the economy that we’re dealing with right now and the record inflation caused by the Biden administration,” Luetkemeyer said.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, agrees with Luetkemeyer on the fact that he thinks members of the legislature can work together to try to meet the governor’s requests.
“It’s never a bad idea to give people their tax dollars back, and if we’re able to do that with a permanent tax cut, I think we would all benefit from that, and I think that is where the governor would like for us to go,” Hegeman said.
Luetkemeyer said he believes Republicans will be unified on this matter when they go back to the Capitol.
“We may see some renitence from some Democrats, but we will work through those issues as we do during any special session,” Luetkemeyer said.
A date for when the legislators will go back for the special session has not been announced.
