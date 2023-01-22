The Missouri House of Representatives dress code revision for female legislators has gained national attention, but lawmakers are hoping to move past the debate and focus on different issues in the state.
The House’s original dress code called for “trousers and dress shoes or boots. Proper attire for women shall be dresses or, skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater, and appropriate dress shoes or boots. This rule should apply to all.”
Republican state Rep. Ann Kelley proposed an amendment that revised the dress code to “trousers and dress shoes or boots. Proper attire for women shall be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts or slacks, and dress shoes or boots. For the purposes of this rule, ‘jacket’ shall include blazers and knit cardigans. This rule shall apply to all.”
State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said the only real change to the dress code was clarifying the definition of a sweater.
“We just clarified what a sweater was, that it was a cardigan sweater,” Shields said. “We also thought and we just mirrored the language to match the men’s language. We’ve had a dress code in the Missouri Legislature probably for 100 years now. As things continued to change and things were added, the language wasn’t as clean as it needed to be. So, we clarified language to define that a jacket can be a cardigan sweater or a regular jacket. It doesn’t define sleeve length; it just basically clarified the language.”
Shields said she was surprised to see such mixed reactions following the revisions.
“We listened to what they had to say, and I offered an amendment that defined the sweaters,” Shields said. “People asked for a more defined sweater interpreted as cardigan sweaters and we added that amendment on the floor. So, I was really surprised when this article became a national news story because I really thought that we were all on the same page with the adding of the amendment to make sure that we included cardigans.”
The reasoning behind the language change was due to the chief clerk looking to avoid dress code confusion in the future, Shields said.
“The chief clerk’s job is to enforce rules,” Shields said. “Currently, it’s a female in that position and as she pointed out, if there was ever a male in this position, it would become very difficult for them to interpret the rules. So, she asked us if we can make the rules clearer so that members would understand exactly what they needed to wear and that if the chief clerk was ever a male, there wouldn’t be anything uncomfortable about that.”
Democrat state Rep. Ashley Aune said she was frustrated following the dress code change.
“It was really frustrating honestly because it was a measure introduced to further restrict what we were allowed to wear on the floor of the House,” Aune said. “The repercussions of not following House rules means we could be removed from the chamber or we couldn’t potentially vote, couldn’t participate in debate and not do the work that our constituents sent us there to do.”
Aune said while she was glad there was a compromise about the language, it was overall an incredibly frustrating experience.
“The restrictions were frustrating for a few reasons,” Aune said. “First, it was trying to make it so we could only wear blazers as our second layer. There’s a lot of women in that chamber of child-bearing age. Blazers don’t work well with pregnant women. There are some folks who don’t fit in a traditional blazer, and that was not a discussion that we really wanted to have so publicly on the floor of the House.”
However, both representatives said they were excited and hopeful to move on from this situation that seemed to heat up over the course of this week.
“In some ways, of course, we couldn’t help but talk about it since it happened,” Aune said. “We were making national news. There’s a TikTok that has over a million views right now of me arguing on the floor. But frankly, that’s not what I want to be doing. I don’t want to be making news because of cardigans. Missouri has so many issues that we could be addressing right now. I really hope that this kind of falls by the wayside and we can actually get to work for the people of Missouri.”
Shields said she thinks they’ve already moved past this heated debate.
“We have a separate women’s caucus that includes both Republicans and Democrats and we work together,” Shields said. “This happened on a Wednesday and the following business day in which we all came back together, we met and we elected officers. We started planning our large fundraiser in which we distribute 16 scholarships to women across the state for their first year in college. So, as a women’s caucus across party lines, we worked closely together and I believe that we’ve already moved on.”
