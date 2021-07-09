In 2015, the State of Missouri created a law requiring municipal courts to consider the financial ability of defendants to pay fines. But this led to unintended problems.
Following unrest in Ferguson, it was found that many cities used municipal courts to generate significant revenue, typically at the expense of low-income residents.
“(Cities) were basically trying to make their budget on the back of municipal courts, which everybody agreed was not right,” said St. Joseph Municipal Court Judge John Boeh.
The 2015 law required municipal courts to consider a defendant's finances. If someone can’t pay fines, Judge Boeh offers time extensions, payment plans and even waives them for community service.
“I try to do it in such a way that if you did see, maybe, the circumstances of the person that was in front of you, you would understand that this is how he got treated,” Boeh said.
But the law put the city in a difficult situation. If fines are being waived or extended, there is less of an incentive for citizens to follow ordinances.
“We can't waive every fine that comes through,” said City Councilman Madison Davis. “We've got to try to enforce our ordinances. We've got to find ways to enforce the codes that we have.”
It’s Boeh’s job to find that happy medium — considering a defendant’s financial situation while also enforcing the city’s ordinances.
“I try to go through this whole gamut on each individual, so I know what's the proper way to handle it without just mindlessly fining everybody the same,” Boeh said. “That's basically what they tell us to do and that's what I've been doing for a long time.”
As for limiting revenue, the law has achieved its intended result. The city’s revenue from the municipal court has been cut in half. This is both from the decrease in fines and the number of tickets issued. In 2008, the court generated more than $1 million in yearly revenue. Now, the city makes about $500,000.
“You had some courts throughout the state that were rolling up some pretty significant fines and the reality was that defendants were not going to be able to pay those fines,” said City Manager Bryan Carter. “But what it also did was took away places like St. Joseph's ability to to use that financial consequence as a primary tool to gain compliance.”
The law is a catch-22. Limiting municipal court revenue through more financial forgiveness can cause less compliance of local ordinances.
“You try to do it so that it's fair and right, but it's nothing that's exact,” Boeh said. “It's just something that you got to do the work to be sure you try to come up with the best result.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.