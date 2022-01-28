Local skaters and bikers have to wait a couple of years before there’s new gnar to shred, but the city’s planned skate park could double in size thanks to a state grant.
The city already has set aside $400,000 from the Capital Improvement Programs sales tax for the fiscal year 2024. In December, the council authorized the filing of a grant application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that would double the project to $800,000.
“If we get the $800,000 it just really makes the footprint bigger,” said Parks Director Chuck Kempf. “The style of the park won't change much with the money, it'll just make it bigger. We might be able to add a few features that we wouldn't be able to afford with a smaller park.”
Even if the city doesn’t get the grant, the new skate park will be the largest in the city.
“We want to enhance that experience for skateboard folks,” Kempf said. “Through the years, they've expressed concern that it appears that sometimes what we do is an afterthought, and it may be. All of those (other skate parks) have been created in the past. I know we've never really spent a significant amount of money in that world.”
The park will include all the common features, like jumps and ramps. It will also be ADA accessible — a unique aspect for a skate and bike park.
“We want to try and include everybody that we can, but it also gives you a better chance of receiving the grant if you build those things into your project,” Kempf said.
The parks department initially planned for the new skate park to be built on the grassy area next to the Remington Nature Center, which is the site of the old landfill. The department recently found out that the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t want anything built there that can cause physical pressure due to potential chemical concerns.
Now, the department is looking at putting the skate park next to the softball fields at Heritage Park, between the parking lot and Broadway Street.
While the skate park is still about two years away from being started, the submittal of this grant application will determine the scope of the project.
“We just want to do something that's planned and looks like it's a little more organized and a little higher functioning than what we have right now,” Kempf said.
