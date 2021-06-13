Rosecrans Memorial Airport is getting an upgrade to its air traffic control tower, work that also will affect the diner and terminal below.

The building all are housed in dates back to the early 1950s. The money to pay for the update is coming from a recent capital improvements bill that passed through the Missouri General Assembly. House Bill 19 will make funds available for Rosecrans as well as numerous other projects statewide.

“We were able to put $2.5 million in for the remodeling and upgrading of the Rosecrans control tower,” Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Cosby) said.

That won’t take care of the project’s total price tag, and the hope is federal funds and possibly other state and county money could help with the expense.

Rosecrans General Manager Abe Forney has been working on the upgrade since he took over the operation of the civilian side of the airport in 2013.

“The total project could be upwards to $7 million worth of upgrades that we need,” Forney said. “The airport is the gateway to the community, so I want when people walk into the terminal building, I want a professional setting. I want it to look like we want St. Joe to look.”

If the building upgrade goes forward, it would coincide with the 139th Airlift Wing’s move to the north side of the airport. That opens up opportunities for what goes into the old buildings.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t, you know, promoting the airport and knowing that it is going to continue to grow,” Forney said. “New businesses are going to come in, the guard is going to transition to the north side, which gives us the opportunity to develop where they’re at right now on the south side.”

House Bill 19 is awaiting Gov. Mike Parson's signature.