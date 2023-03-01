Ruby Daniel didn't make much money when she started working for the state of Missouri in 1953.
"Not very much," said Daniel, now 86. "I was just telling my supervisor I think the first check I brought home was under $100."
Gov. Mike Parson hopes an 8.7% pay boost makes a difference for state employees like Daniel, who still works for the Department of Social Services in Ray County. She was on hand Wednesday as Parson visited the Division of Youth Services Riverbend Treatment Center in St. Joseph to highlight the impact of a cost-of-living increase included in a supplemental appropriations bill that passed in the General Assembly last month. The increase took effect Wednesday.
"We are one of the biggest businesses in the state of Missouri," Parson said in his remarks. "We should be able to compete."
Just like private employers, Missouri faces immense difficulties finding and retaining workers to staff prisons, fix highways and operate the wheels of state government.
Missouri has more than 7,000 unfilled government positions across the state, an employment situation that isn't just felt in Jefferson City. Closer to home, prison guards may experience burnout from overtime demands, and social service caseworkers might struggle to keep up with the number of child abuse and neglect claims in the county.
"When you see this region, St. Joe especially, you see how important state workers are," Parson said. "It's a big deal, not just to the state but to the economy of Missouri."
With a workforce of 591, the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center is the largest state government employer in St. Joseph. Other state employers include the Missouri Department of Transportation's Northwest District Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Missouri Western State University employs 488, although the supplemental budget bill doesn't apply to them because higher education salaries are set separately from other state agencies.
The supplemental appropriations measure, known as House Bill 14, included an 8.7% pay increase on top of the 7.5% that was approved last year. HB14 also provides a $2-per-hour shift differential for congregate care staff that works outside normal business hours in departments like corrections and mental health or the Missouri Veterans Commission. State mileage reimbursement will rise to 65 cents per mile, an increase of 10 cents.
Whether this latest increase makes a difference remains to be seen. After last year's pay bump, staff turnover went from more than 30% to 27% statewide. The labor market remains tight, with one government report putting the state's unemployment rate at 2.5% for all of 2022. Only four states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Utah — were lower.
But Parson, at Wednesday's signing ceremony, said the appropriations bill sends a strong message that the efforts of state employees like Daniel are supported and appreciated.
"You take away all of the titles, at the end of the day all of us are supposed to be public servants," the governor said.
Daniel said plans to keep clocking in.
"I love all the people and all the employees," she said.
