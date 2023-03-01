Bill Signing

Gov. Mike Parson signs House Bill 14, which provides an 8.7% cost-of-living raise to state employees, at the Division of Youth Services Riverbend Treatment Center in St. Joseph. Looking over his shoulder at Wednesday's ceremonial bill signing is 86-year-old Ruby Daniel, who has worked for the Department of Social Services since 1954.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Ruby Daniel didn't make much money when she started working for the state of Missouri in 1953.

"Not very much," said Daniel, now 86. "I was just telling my supervisor I think the first check I brought home was under $100."

