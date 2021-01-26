The Missouri State Auditor's office has concluded that concerns identified by Beau Musser, the then-assistant director of administrative services, have been addressed by two independent audit firms and no additional audit work is required.
Early last year, the state auditor received the whistleblower complaint alleging numerous accounting deficiencies and irregularities with the city's financial systems. While the state reviewed the complaint, the city contracted with an independent CPA firm to do an assessment of the city's finance functions and processes.
The state auditor was provided the report by Plante Moran and the annual financial report by CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP. Based on those reports, the state auditor concluded the complaints have been addressed.
"The council took the allegations seriously and was committed to an independent firm completing a review of them," St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said, according to a press release. "Having these independent audits reinforces the efficiency and effectiveness of how we do business, as well as identifies ways in which we can always improve on those functions."