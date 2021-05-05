The St. Joseph City Council met Monday during a work session to discuss the fiscal year 2021-2022 proposed budget.
For the first of potentially five meetings, City Manager Bryan Carter presented an overview of the $167,321,301 budget, which is more 'conservative' than usual.
Carter said this is because the city didn’t have a manager at the time the budget was being put together, and staff wanted to make sure there was enough flexibility for the new city manager to achieve the council’s goals. The other reason was the city wasn’t sure about the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We also tried to account for the fact that there are many unknowns yet coming out of COVID,” Carter said. “People do things differently now, and while we didn't experience the worst from COVID, from an economic standpoint, we still don't know how the modifications of people's behaviors will affect some of the revenues and expenses long term.”
Because of these two factors, the proposed budget projected a reduction in both expenses and revenues.
Although the city is being careful regarding the pandemic, the city saw sales tax revenue unexpectedly increase by 1.1% in fiscal year 2021. For the upcoming fiscal year, the budget projects $52,622,000 in sales tax, which makes up a significant portion of the city’s revenue.
“We braced last year for revenues falling pretty significantly and enforced some extra expenses,” Carter said. “As it turned out, sales tax revenue stayed strong, and sales tax revenues are, of course, our biggest budgetary driver in St. Joseph, so the fact that it stayed strong was significant.”
The most concerning part of the budget is the lack of funds to pay for capital needs, such as department vehicles, software and construction equipment. This is the third consecutive year limited capital purchases have been proposed.
“It's been a unique set of circumstances over the last few years that have really limited our ability to purchase the needed capital equipment,” Carter said. “You can do that for a period of time, but then you run into a period where your lack of purchases of capital equipment will begin to affect the services you can provide.”
City staff projects there is more than $8 million in capital needs, with $2.4 million of that being more immediate.
A possible solution to address this is the $39.6 million the city is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act. However, the federal government hasn’t provided detailed guidelines on how those funds must be spent. Legislation mentions that the funds could be used for reduction in revenue due to COVID-19 or to make necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. The city believes capital needs fulfill these basic requirements.
“There are far more uses for the money than just the city's needs, so that money will be able to help the community in many different ways,” Carter said.
This first meeting was just the beginning. The council is expected to convene again tomorrow and multiple times next week to discuss the budget. They likely will vote on the proposed budget June 14, before the fiscal year begins on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.