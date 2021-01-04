The St. Joseph City Council rang in the New Year by discussing 2021 goals during a work session Monday.
City council members agreed the overarching goal is the appearance of St. Joseph, from parks to littering to alley ways.
This theme of appearance brought up a number of projects that are substantial goals for the upcoming year.
Gary Edwards, the St. Joseph city manager, brought up Civic Arena as a point of emphasis, especially considering the NCAA Division II women’s basketball Elite Eight tournament will be held there.
The biggest topic of discussion was Krug Park. Councilmembers said revitalizing the park, specifically the amphitheater is important. It’s Mayor Bill McMurray’s number one goal.
“I have always been impressed with the Krug Park project and thought this is a diamond in the rough,” McMurray said. “Our forebears built this park and the parkway system. We need to hold up our end of the deal and let’s fix this thing up. That’s number one on my list.”
McMurray said the work that goes into Krug Park and Civic Arena would eventually pay for itself, as they would be significant revenue generators.
“The sales taxes that would come off the ticket sales for this would be in the millions of dollars,” McMurray said. “This would be a good thing for the city and the county in economic development terms. The Civic arena, the same thing. We bring in a national tournament, again, we bring in maybe 750 to a million dollars of tax revenue.”
According to McMurray, a season of concerts at Krug Park Amphitheater, after renovations, could bring in around $10 million.
Other 2021 goals included the Riverfront development and continuing to grow local businesses, especially in areas that haven’t received much attention, like those in the Southside and on St. Joseph Avenue.
Many of these goals originated from citizen surveys, with the most recent stating that the city’s appearance was a big concern from residents. This past year, the council has worked on projects to fix the city’s appearance, but based on 2021 goals, there is a lot more to be done.