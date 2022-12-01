Dispensaries prepare for recreational marijuana sales

Although local municipals will be able to tax adult-use marijuana up to 3% once sales begin, the city of St. Joseph is not planning to propose a marijuana tax for the April election.

Current medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to apply for comprehensive licenses. The state anticipates these dispensaries to be able to sell adult-use marijuana around February.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.