Vertical employees work the cash register Monday at the dispensary in St. Joseph. Vertical will apply to sell both recreational and medical marijuana on Dec. 8, when the application becomes available for current medical marijuana dispensaries.
Marijuana is on display at Vertical, a St. Joseph dispensary, on Monday.
Although local municipals will be able to tax adult-use marijuana up to 3% once sales begin, the city of St. Joseph is not planning to propose a marijuana tax for the April election.
Current medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to apply for comprehensive licenses. The state anticipates these dispensaries to be able to sell adult-use marijuana around February.
St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter told News-Press NOW the city will not pursue a marijuana sales tax right away.
“We just came off with the police sales tax, and we know we’re going to have to be working on a CIP sales tax for August. That one’s going to be a renewal,” Carter said. “We want to be careful about how many taxes we’re throwing out at any given time.”
Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook said the county has not discussed a marijuana tax yet.
“We will be in discussion soon,” Hook said.
In the November general election, Missouri voters legalized marijuana sales to people 21 and older, which will allow them to possess up to 3 ounces and grow as many as six flowering plants at home.
Amendment Three limits local municipals to a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana in addition to the state’s 6%. The state tax revenue will go to veterans’ services, record expungements, drug treatment programs and to fund the public defender system.
Kansas City, Missouri, announced it will ask its voters to add a 3% tax on adult-use marijuana at the April election, which is the next election.
