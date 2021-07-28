A new look is coming to St. Joseph Transit, as the city bus system is incorporating public feedback into a complete rebrand.
The local bus system, currently known as “The Ride,” could be getting a new name, as well as colors and logos. The city also is looking to improve routes and times.
“A great brand is a combination of a lot of things,” said Lydie Knopp, the creative director at Tico Productions LLC, the marketing company hired to lead the rebrand. “It's a lot more than just a logo. It's a promise. It's a mission. It's a transit system. So right now, it's really important for us at Tico to understand the ridership of St. Joe Transit, and also the city itself, and how to create something that's unique and genuine.”
Tico Productions and city staff held a first public meeting Wednesday, and officials said they received some valuable feedback.
“The biggest takeaway is that it's a reliable, community-oriented service that really connects people to opportunity,” Knopp said. “We want to reflect that in all that we do.”
Ted Elo, a long-time rider of the transit system, said the buses are reliable and create a strong sense of community. Many of the riders and drivers know each other by name and stay up-to-date on their lives.
To gain more community feedback, the city created an online survey to gauge public perspective and attitudes about “The Ride.” This is all a part of Tico’s “listening sessions,” which will take place over the next couple of weeks.
“Next steps is to sort of devise a plan, maybe two to three conceptual directions, but again, beyond just the logo, that includes the messaging, that includes where it's going to be applied, how the shelters are going to look, how bus wraps will look,” Knopp said.
By the middle of the fall, the city hopes to introduce the new branding, which will cost $50,000, some of which is covered by grants.
“We're trying to attract not only people that have to use the bus, but we want to attract choice riders that just ride the bus because they want to and there's no barrier,” said Chance Gallagher, the transportation planning manager.
