The first new numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau were released a week ago, causing some changes in allotments for states’ seats in the U.S. House of Representatives due to population changes.
In St. Joseph, officials are waiting for census numbers to be released at the local level as they hoped to use them as part of redistricting the council seats in town. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s website, local numbers may not be available until Aug. 16, forcing city officials to pursue different avenues of getting accurate population counts in order to finalize council redistricting, as they were hoping to finish the process by early August.
“We plan on utilizing the American Community Survey data, which is information done every year by the census bureau that creates estimates,” said Zack Martin, the St. Joseph city planner. “It is very reliable data and those districts are based on population. To create as equal as possible council districts, we will utilize that data for those districts.”
The U.S. Census Bureau coordinates these estimations, which rely heavily on community involvement for getting the data. The City of St. Joseph has faith in these calculations and has had to use them before due to the census only taking place once every decade.
“It is great to know that those numbers are coming out and things are returning to normalcy,” Martin said.
