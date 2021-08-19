St. Joseph's population declined by about 4,300 people over the last 10 years, according to federal data.
The numbers, released by the U.S. Census Bureau, were compiled as part of a constitutional requirement to count every person inside the country once every 10 years. While the count took place last year, the total population for St. Joseph was released only this week.
Local government officials had lofty goals for this census. Then-mayor Bill Falkner said in 2010 he hoped the city could achieve 86,000 people by 2020. Instead of a 10,000-person increase, the city lost 4,307 people.
Current Mayor Bill McMurray still struck a positive tone on Thursday.
"I'm so proud of our city," McMurray said. "You know, if we're down a little bit in population, we're certainly up in being progressive."
McMurray pointed to voters approving three recent tax increases. One for bridges last year, and two this year for the sheriff's department and parks.
That, the mayor said, is a sign of progress and a healthy city.
"St. Joseph's population has been in the 70,000 range for years and years; this is kind of the way it is," McMurray said.
Local government and business organizations like the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce are likely to target the roughly 13,000 people who work in St. Joseph but don't live here as a way to stall population loss.
Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County's presiding commissioner, took a slightly more pessimistic view of the data than the mayor. But Sawyer also focused on the segment of the population that lives outside the city but commutes for work.
"This is not what you want to see, certainly," Sawyer said. "There are a lot of available, good jobs in St. Joseph. And so there is an opportunity. But I think we just need to figure out why. Maybe we're losing out to other communities."
The Kansas City area experienced about a 9% population increase. Andrew County, just to the north of St. Joseph, experienced about a 2% increase.
Sawyer said he didn't have a preliminary idea of why St. Joseph was losing out to those communities because he said the city has a "good environment" for businesses.
McMurray said he'd like to see the local population get behind schools.
"I think like everything else that happens in life, having an attitude of gratitude is very important," he said. "If we lost 4,000 people, let's get back to work and see if we can kind of bring our numbers back up. But let's not go negative on St. Joe."
