St. Joseph pools to open first weekend of June

This will be another year St. Joseph's public pools aren't open on Memorial Day, but swimmers won't have to wait too much longer to dive in.

Chuck Kempf, director of the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department, said the pools aren't open this weekend due to colder weather. However, air temperature is not the only factor considered when deciding whether to open the pools.

“It's also the water temperature. There is a temperature of water that is unsafe for people to get into for extended periods,” Kempf said.

Lifeguards will be training next week to prepare for the pool openings on Saturday, June 5.

Recruiting and training lifeguards also have continued to be a problem for the city.

“It’s probably been the worst year that we’ve had, and we put out significant effort of communication for recruitment,” Kempf said.

Kempf said the department started advertising the positions in February and worked with high school staff to get the word out.

Training lifeguards is a lengthy process, Kempf said.

“The lifeguards are trained a lot like EMTs. They have to go through CPR training and first-aid training,” he said. “It’s not a short training period, and it takes several days to complete.”

Kempf said at the end of the training, lifeguards are tested to ensure that they will be capable to protect pool visitors. Even with lifeguards in place, he said he wants to remind visitors to supervise their children while at the pools.

“Unsupervised kids present a challenge for our staff. The lifeguards are there to do a job," Kempf said. "They’re there to protect people’s safety and lives, and if they get distracted with behavioral issues, it compromises their ability to do their job.”

At this time, Kempf said there should be enough lifeguards to allow for both Krug Pool and the Aquatic Center to be open this summer.

“I'm going to cautiously say at this moment, contingent on getting everybody through the training, we do have enough lifeguards to get both pools open for the full operations,” Kempf said. “If we lose any lifeguards, or if lifeguards don't show up to the training next week, we could be in a situation where we have to make modifications to our operating schedule.”

Kempf said there will be two sessions of swimming to allow more people to use the pools. The number of people may be limited depending on the quality of water.

“If we get to where the water quality is dropping off dramatically, where there's a chance that we start losing visibility, we will have to stop folks from coming in for that particular session,” Kempf said. “That's one of the beauties of having two sessions is that if you're coming for the first session, you can at least think about coming back for the afternoon session.”

The sessions will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m., he said.