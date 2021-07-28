Community Blood Center

Someone giving blood at the East Hills Shopping Center blood drive last year.

 Submitted photo

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Civic Arena.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter MAYORBloodDrive to schedule an appointment.

