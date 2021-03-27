St. Joseph could lose its current status as a metropolitan statistical area because of a recommendation submitted to the U.S. office of management and budget.
St. Joseph is one of about 140 metro areas that could be impacted by the change, which would remove cities and urban areas with populations under 100,000 from the list of MSA. The current population cutoff to be a metropolitan statistical area is 50,000.
St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President Patt Lily explained the situation using a baseball analogy.
“So today St. Joseph plays in the major leagues, we are an MSA,” Lilly said. “If they were to change the population, we would become a micropolitan, so then we would be in the minor leagues.”
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, and Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, both have sent letters to Acting Office of Management Director Rob Fairweather to express concern and take such a consideration off the table.
“The Office of Management and Budget’s ill-advised move to redefine the population threshold for metropolitan areas would have negative, far-reaching implications for St. Joseph and three other Missouri cities,” Blunt said. “I will continue fighting the OMB’s proposed change.”
The city wouldn’t be a rural community, but sort of between that and a metropolitan area.
In the past, the St. Joseph City Council has reviewed agencies before divvying up Community Development Block Grant funds. For instance some CDBG funds, like housing, have been split 50-50 between Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph and St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity, and other times one organization has received more money. If the metropolitan statistical area status were to change, those decisions would be made elsewhere, likely outside of St. Joseph.
“This arbitrary proposal to strip St. Joseph of its metropolitan statistical area designation could cost our community millions. It looks like it’s based solely on the whim of a couple of pencil-pushers in Washington,” Graves said. “This proposal is the exact opposite of what St. Joseph needs while trying to regroup and rebuild in the wake of COVID, the Flood of 2019, and the South Side flooding just last year.”
Other Missouri cities that would lose their metropolitan statistical area status under the proposal include Jefferson City, Joplin and Cape Girardeau. Regional changes would involve Manhattan and Lawrence in Kansas, Grand Island, Nebraska, and Ames, Iowa.
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray agrees with the legislators who oppose the change in Washington D.C.
“The unintended consequence of this supposedly statistical change only could be that our eligibility for certain programs would be changed,” McMurray said. “We don’t want to lose anything that we would otherwise be entitled to as an MSA.”
St. Joseph is currently the principal city for its metropolitan statistical area, which includes Buchanan, Andrew and DeKalb counties in Missouri and Doniphan County in Kansas. That encompasses 125,223 people, according to census data from 2019.
Prospective new companies also consider the entire metropolitan statistical area when considering whether or not to set up shop in St. Joseph, Lilly said.
“For us in St. Joseph, it also helps tell our stories,” Lilly said. “(MSAs are) also utilized to better inform, better tell the story about the area than you would if you just talked about St. Joseph within the city limits.”
