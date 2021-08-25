The St. Joseph Land Bank has been established for two years, but the process to acquire blighted properties has been slow.
On Monday, the Land Bank bid on its first and only property at the Buchanan County tax sale. According to state legislation, the Land Bank was created to compete for property at the tax sale, however the board doesn’t want to interfere with private investors.
“We don't want to take these tax dollars and bid against the public,” said Terry McClatchey, a member of the Land Bank board. “So if somebody else wanted a property at the tax sale, we're not going to bid against them. That's fine if somebody else wants to fix it up and get it back on the tax rolls. That's actually the perfect solution.”
But the tax sale isn’t foolproof. Some people buy properties and then do nothing to fix them up.
“This Land Bank is just one tool that we have in making the city look like a better place,” City Councilman Brian Myers said. “If we're really going to make some headway, the county probably should at least give some considerations on how those tax sales are run and who they can and cannot sell tax property to.”
For last year’s tax sale, the Land Bank advisory committee recommended nine properties to the board, which decided not to bid on any of them. All nine properties were later sold to private investors. Only one has been fixed up.
“The city itself views the tax sale as an option to acquire property, although there are other options to acquire, but the original intent when the Land Bank legislation and statute was created for St. Joseph was to be able to bid on property at the tax sale,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director.
But there are other ways the Land Bank can acquire property. In fact, the Land Bank already has two structures that were donated through the city’s vacant residential registration program.
The Land Bank’s end goal is to transfer these dilapidated structures to citizens who want to revitalize them through a grant program.
“We'll measure success in a couple of years not just by the number of properties the board controls, but the number of properties that have transferred from the board into private ownership,” Thompson said.
This measure of success hasn’t come to fruition yet, but any new process takes time.
“Those of us who worked to establish the Land Bank, we're ready to go, go, go,” said Tama Wagner, the chairwoman of the Land Bank advisory committee. “The Land Bank is actually new to this process, so they're not quite at the same readiness that we are. They're still learning and understanding and kind of figuring their way. We just have to let the process work, and it will work.”
