St. Joseph residents could get a break on the cost of upgrading the city’s aging sewer system thanks to pending federal funding.
The Water Resources Development Act, a bipartisan bill, has been passed in the U.S. House and $25 million will be going to St. Joseph for wastewater if the bill is approved by the Senate.
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., a ranking member of the House transportation and infrastructure committee, said the legislation comes as sewer rates have tripled due to keeping up with Environmental Protection Agency mandates. The federal money will go to making sure these updates can be done.
“It’s making it very hard for citizens when the rates continue to go up to be able to do other things for the family,” Graves said.
Graves said this is of big concern to the public in St. Joseph and he believes this money will allow dollars to be put to specific projects.
“It seems like every time that I’ve talked on the phone in St. Joe they have to deal with this and every time they implement what the EPA wants, then the EPA in many cases will either change their mind or they’ll make it even more strict and it’s kind of a moving target for St. Joe.”
Abe Forney, interim public works director for the city of St. Joseph, said one of the major sewer projects is working to get older infrastructure storm drains up to the necessary EPA regulations.
“A lot of these storm drains are over 100 years old and they’re lined with bricks, so when that water runs through those bricks it can fail, and then you have a serious issue. So a lot of money will be used to line the interior of that storm drain,” Forney said.
Forney said money from this bill would provide help regarding nearly 23.5 miles of large-diameter sewer with 48 to 196 inches needing to be lined. Nearly all the city’s large-diameter sewers are more than 100 years old and constructed of brick.
“Any stormwater that goes into our plant that we treat costs us money and causes the users money, so anything that we can do to eliminate some of that stormwater going to our plant is going to be helpful,” Forney said. “Our local representatives and our federal representatives have been great at getting us what we need to update our existing or aging infrastructure.”
While there have been concerns regarding local sewer rates since a mandate in 2009 for the city to fix the sewer system, according to a News-Press NOW article last year sewer rates have not increased for four straight years, although they have tripled since 2009.
In 2009, to come into compliance with the mandate, the initial estimates for the full project were more than $347 million. As a way to fund the project and meet regulations, the city raised sewer rates.
In 2008, before the mandate, residents were billed an average of $17.88 per month for sewer rates. Since then, rates increased annually by at least 11% every year until 2018. There have been no increases since, with the average cost now $65.54 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.