St. Joseph is set to host an elite eight tournament in 2023 and 2024, but the event could be yanked if a proposed state resolution targeting transgender athletes becomes law.
The National College Athletic Association said in a statement earlier this week that it only will hold its championships in “locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination.” The statement was issued by the NCAA’s Board of Governors in response to “transgender participation.”
A bill currently working its way through the Missouri House of Representatives would propose a constitutional amendment mandating transgender athletes participate in the division they were assigned at birth: male or female.
Framed as an amendment, the bill would need to pass both chambers at the statehouse and then a public vote. It would not require the signature of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Civic Arena is slated to host the NCAA D-II women’s elite eight in 2023 and 2024.
“Missouri Western and the St. Joseph Sports Commission are extremely excited for the opportunity to bring the NCAA and the Women’s Basketball National Championship back to our community,” Brett Esley, chairman of the St. Joseph Sports Commission, said in a statement.
Esley is also the tournament director for the scheduled stop in St. Joseph. He said the tournament will follow the NCAA’s “values.”
“As with any championship, we will promote the NCAA’s values, promote and encourage good sportsmanship and carry on the association’s guidance to provide all participants a true championship experience,” Esley said.
State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said she hopes the NCAA would continue to host the tournament at the Civic Arena even if the proposed bill targeting transgender high school athletes is passed.
“Having an NCAA championship in St Joseph is a great opportunity to showcase our city, no matter the decision of the Missouri General Assembly,” Shields said in a statement. “I hope the NCAA will honor its commitments it has made to St. Joseph knowing the economic impact holding these events will have on our region.”
Other legislators who represent the St. Joseph area didn’t respond to requests for comment. The bill hasn’t come to the House or Senate floors where it would be subject to a vote of the entire chamber.
Esley confirmed that even if the St. Joseph Sports Commission wanted the tournament to remain in the city, the decision ultimately would rest with senior NCAA leadership.
St. Joseph officials have considered spending up to $10 million to improve the Civic Arena ahead of the NCAA tournament. The arena would be ineligible to host if the improvements aren’t made.
