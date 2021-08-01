Following the South Side flood, officials with the City of St. Joseph realized they had a unique problem — large areas of town are improperly zoned, creating a predicament for citizens.
When Contrary Creek overflowed and destroyed homes, residents couldn’t rebuild because their properties weren’t zoned residential. The city rezoned them but found out that much of the city is a hodgepodge of different zones.
“When the city first undertook zoning, what it would do would follow the railroad lines and other major transportation routes with commercial and industrial zoning,” said City Planner Zack Martin. “That made sense at the time.”
But times have changed. Those commercial and manufacturing hubs of the 20th century have shifted to residential neighborhoods.
“What you see today are a lot of uses that are not congruent with the zoning that actually is there,” Martin said. “So you will find, especially in a lot of these older neighborhoods, houses built on parcels that are designed for a house but have been zoned for huge factories since the early 20th century.”
That “paintbrush zoning” has led to some citizens living in a house that isn’t zoned residential, and many don’t even know it. This is an issue because if they want to build on their property, they can’t. Only residential structures can be built in residential zones.
But this rule was loosened by the city following the South Side flooding. If a disaster, outside the control of the owner, such as a fire or flood, destroys a home, it can be rebuilt, even if it isn’t properly zoned. But in any other circumstance, a homeowner can’t build additions or new structures on their property.
“There are still instances where residents may not be able to rebuild if they tear down their house or something like that, and it’s zoned commercial or manufacturing, so it’s always really important to check on the zoning of your property,” Martin said.
Because of the widespread problem, the city is initiating multiple rezoning projects that will fix large improperly zoned areas, like near Easton Road next to the railroads.
“We do want to try to get things into conformance as best as possible, make everyone’s lives a little bit easier, so we’re not seeing people having to rezone piecemeal or running into issues where they are having to go to commissions or boards to deal with the fact that their properties were zoned incorrectly through definitely not their fault,” Martin said.
Those that are left out of the large-scale rezonings done by the city though would have to change theirs individually, which costs $1,365.
“Given the large amount of inconsistent zoning across the city, it is something that the city is considering going forward — a few rezoning projects in areas that have long been incorrectly zoned to help kind of avoid these types of situations that you mentioned where someone comes in and that price is really high and difficult for them to achieve,” Martin said. “That’s an understandable problem.”
Through no fault of their own, residents have been forced into a complicated situation. And many aren’t even aware of the problem.
“It’s been an inconsistently enforced issue over the past 100 to 150 years or so,” Martin said. “On both sides, it’s a bit of a headache and a bit of a problem that we all want to see resolved.”
