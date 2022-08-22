Although sports betting hasn't been legalized in Missouri, St. Joseph residents will no longer have to travel far to place a wager on their favorite teams.
Fans will be able to place sports bets as early as Sept. 1 in Kansas casinos, right in time for football season. Kansas legislators approved sports gambling by a tight margin during their last session, and the Kansas Lottery has moved swiftly in partnering with all state casinos to get the option up and running. Lottery officials also are working to provide betting platforms on mobile devices.
Kansas State Rep. John Eplee, R-Atchison, said he is glad the bill moved past the finish line in the legislative session and knows his constituents have expressed much interest in sports gambling. He said he is impressed with how the Kansas Lottery has set up the upcoming launch and believes it will be successful.
"I have many constituents that I spoke to about it and they're really excited about not having to travel (to place sports bets)," Eplee said. "I, at least, have a handful of people that I know travel up to Iowa periodically to place bets, and they're really excited about being able to do it right at home now."
Eplee also said he expects to see people from neighboring states such as Missouri come to Kansas for sports gambling.
"There's no question that I think we'll see folks migrating to our state for once to actually utilize our services and spend their income here on sports wagering, and I for one am fine with it," Eplee said. "I think it's a good opportunity for Kansas, and I would encourage Missouri legislators to continue to look at this and do what's right for Missouri."
Eplee said he trusts the state lottery director and has no concern about how the process is being rolled out. He added that he believes the state has a good product.
