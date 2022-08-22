kansas photo (copy)

Sports betting is set to become available in Kansas in September.

Although sports betting hasn't been legalized in Missouri, St. Joseph residents will no longer have to travel far to place a wager on their favorite teams.

Fans will be able to place sports bets as early as Sept. 1 in Kansas casinos, right in time for football season. Kansas legislators approved sports gambling by a tight margin during their last session, and the Kansas Lottery has moved swiftly in partnering with all state casinos to get the option up and running. Lottery officials also are working to provide betting platforms on mobile devices. 

