As brackets are broken and teams battle their way through March Madness, Missouri legislators are working to get sports betting legalized in the state.

House Bill 556 and Senate Bill 30 would legalize sports wagering in Missouri for people 21 and older. HB 556 was voted through the house on March 22 and now moves on to the Senate. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who represents parts of Buchanan County, is sponsoring SB 30, which is on the calendar to be debated in the Senate.

