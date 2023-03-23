As brackets are broken and teams battle their way through March Madness, Missouri legislators are working to get sports betting legalized in the state.
House Bill 556 and Senate Bill 30 would legalize sports wagering in Missouri for people 21 and older. HB 556 was voted through the house on March 22 and now moves on to the Senate. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who represents parts of Buchanan County, is sponsoring SB 30, which is on the calendar to be debated in the Senate.
“There are a lot of people in Kansas City, in St. Joe and elsewhere around the state who’ve reached out to me and have said that it’s very important they want to be able to bet on the Chiefs if they’re in the Super Bowl. They want to be able to bet on the Mizzou Tigers for March Madness, whatever it is, to make watching sporting events more interesting,” Luetkemeyer said. “So I think legalizing it makes sense.”
Luetkemeyer said it is common for similar bills to be filed in both legislative chambers, and as long as one reaches the governor’s desk, he will be satisfied.
“The goal is to legalize sports wagering in the state of Missouri and regardless of which one of the bills passes, it’s going to accomplish the same objective,” Luetkemeyer said. “What my bill would do is legalize sports wagering in Missouri and make sure that we create a legal and regulated environment to protect consumers and, importantly, keep those tax dollars here in the state of Missouri.”
Kansas legalized sports wagering in 2022, and Luetkemeyer said he knows many Missourians travel to bordering states to place bets. He said this is causing Missouri to lose out on tax dollars.
Data from GeoComply, a location detection software, shows there were more than 372,000 blocked attempts in Missouri to bet during the opening weekend of March Madness. Almost 50 % of them were attempts on a Kansas sportsbook.
During Super Bowl weekend, GeoComply reported 2.2 million sports betting verifications in Kansas. During that same weekend, 252,000 attempts were blocked in Missouri, with the majority trying to access Kansas sportsbooks.
St. Joseph resident Spencer Cooper drives to Elwood, Kansas, every few days to place bets. He mainly wagers on NBA games and said it’s a fun pastime.
“I like gathering up with my friends sometimes or family members and just trying to win a little extra money or big bucks,” Cooper said. “I think it’s fun, the suspense, the thrill because it’s unpredictable. Anything can happen.”
He said he would be excited if sports betting were legalized in Missouri.
“I’d probably do it more because I could just sit in my room and obviously have easier access to it instead of getting in my car and driving over state lines,” Cooper said.
HB 556 now has to be heard in the Senate, pass through committee and then pass through the Senate before going to the governor’s desk for a signature or veto. SB 30 still needs to pass through the Senate before following the same process in the House of Representatives.
If passed this legislative session, sports gambling would become legal on Aug. 28.
Both SB 30 and HB 556 have a 10% tax on wagers. The majority of that money would go to Missouri schools, while a portion would go to the compulsory gaming fund.
In previous years, sports wagering has not been legalized because it gets tied in with the issue of video lottery terminals. Neither SB 30 nor HB 556 address video lottery terminals. Luetkemeyer said he believes the two issues should be kept separate, but he anticipates legislators could try to rope the two together when the bill is heard on the Senate floor.
“What I’ve tried to do is to break them apart and say, ‘If we’re going to have a debate over the expansion of gaming outside of casinos and outside of sports wagering, let’s have a separate bill that tackles that. Let’s not marry the two issues together,’” Luetkemeyer said. “ … I believe if we had an up or down vote on a clean sports wagering bill like the bill that I’ve sponsored, it would pass with flying colors in the Senate.”
