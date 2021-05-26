City Manager Bryan Carter has named Jason Soper as the interim city attorney.
Soper has been with the city for almost four years as the assistant attorney. Before that, Soper was in private practice for several years.
Carter said via email that Soper has taken on additional workload in the last five months since Carter was named interim city manager. Soper has served as the backup for the city prosecutor during that time.
"It was Jason’s reliability and willingness to take on extra duties that allowed me to dedicate myself to the interim city manager work," Carter said in an email. "Without his work, I would have had to split duties much more than I ultimately had to, and I doubt we would have been able to maintain the progress we did through the interim period."
