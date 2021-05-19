A sales tax championed as a way to level the playing field for local businesses while also bringing in money for state and local governments is awaiting Gov. Mike Parson’s signature.
A statewide online sales tax, known by many as the Wayfair Tax, passed the Missouri General Assembly and if signed by the governor will allow localities to collect revenue on out-of-state online purchases.
Presiding Buchanan County Commissioner Lee Sawyer said he sees benefits from the new legislation.
“If you're a small business and you charge sales tax but somebody can go online and buy the same product and not pay any sales tax, it makes it kind of hard for the local guy,” Sawyer said. “(The revenue) would go into our general fund, so we would certainly look at things that we could do to have an impact with that money.”
Conversely, Paul Hamby, who owns a mail-order company based out of Maysville that distributes dairy farm equipment, believes the legislation is unconstitutional and said policing an out-of-state business would be tricky.
“This is essentially taxation without representation,” Hamby said. “How are the people in Jefferson City going to go to Montana where they have no sales tax and enforce the Missouri law on a seller in Montana ... Are we going to send the sheriff from here? Are we going to send that Missouri Highway Patrol and arrest the business owner in Montana?”
There is a threshold in sales that has to be met for the tax to be charged. If a small business is selling a product from Kansas, for example, and its annual sales are lower than $100,000, then it would not be required to charge sales tax in Missouri.
“I'm empathetic to the local businesses that are having trouble competing with online sellers, but the reality is that sales tax is a very small percentage of the reason consumers choose to buy,” Hamby said.
Hamby said he also believes if every state implements similar legislation it may make it more difficult for out-of-state vendors to compete across the country.
The original move toward obtaining an online sales tax came in a 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair Supreme Court ruling. Since that decision, lawmakers in Jefferson City have been discussing implementation in Missouri.
“This was kind of a long time coming,” Sawyer said. “I think it just makes it kind of more fair for everybody.”
Both Buchanan County and the City of St. Joseph already have use taxes in place, which is the second part of obtaining the additional out-of-state online revenue at the local government level.
Unless the bill is vetoed by Parson, it will go into effect on July 1 and the tax will begin in January of 2023.
Bill sponsor Missouri House Representative J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, has been working on the legislation for the past three legislative sessions.
