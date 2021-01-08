A former state representative from St. Joseph has received a new government appointment.
Sheila Solon has been appointed as the acting director of the Division of Professional Registration, Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday.
Solon served eight years as a Missouri State Representative. She represented the Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit constituencies from 2010 to 2016 and was elected to serve the Buchanan and Andrew County constituencies in 2018. Solon was barred from seeking another stint as a representative due to term limits.
Solon served on several Missouri House of Representatives committees, including Rules-Administrative Oversight and Local Government and Veterans. She also served as chair of the Children and Families Committee. Previously, she served as mayor pro-tempore of the Blue Springs City Council and chair of the City of Blue Springs Planning Commission.