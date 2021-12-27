The city of St. Joseph has struggled to maintain its equipment, but a new software could help departments keep track of their stock.
The public works department has been giving Cartegraph, the new system, a test run for the last year. Before, employees relied on plugging in data and numbers into Excel spreadsheets.
“Very manual and prone to losing things,” said Andy Clements, the public works director. “If I scratched a note that said, ‘Hey, there’s a pothole at Fifth and Pacific and I didn’t write very well and it looked like a six or whatever, they go there and there’s no pothole there. Things just get lost.”
The software automatically details the equipment used for projects and what was completed.
“When we get a call about an alley, we can look in our asset management, we can see we were there on the first of October, we were there for two days, there were 10 tons of rock brought in,” Clements said. “Joey, Harry and Fred were running equipment. They ran these pieces of equipment a total of 14 hours. They filled them up with fuel and it cost this much to actually do that work. So we can drill all that down.”
The software also includes a citizen request work interface that is waiting to be implemented. The city wants to master the basic functions before giving access to the public. Once that program is rolled out, citizens will be able to request work anywhere in the city.
For example, if you come across a big pothole in your neighborhood, all you would have to do is log the request in this system. The idea is the work will automatically be scheduled, expediting the process. The interface will then keep the citizen updated on the work.
“When a resident asks about whatever the issue is, we’ll take their information and automatically generate an email,” Clements said. “The system will say to an individual, ‘Thanks for submitting a complaint about whatever.’ When it’s completed the system later will automatically generate an email saying, ‘Thanks for letting us know about this. This was done on October the 2nd.’”
The public works department has been testing the software before it rolls out to other departments in the next year. Parks and Rec is one of the other groups that plans on using the new system to log park damage and even take reservations.
The entire software, which was unanimously approved by council, costs about $140,000 to implement.
“We can take care of exactly what we’re buying and purchasing and how they’re performing,” said City Councilman Kent O’Dell. “Then start utilizing more efficient equipment, more efficient tools.”
