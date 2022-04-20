The city of St. Joseph is the largest funder of the Social Welfare Board — the oldest free clinic in the country.
In preparation for budget season, the St. Joseph City Council is meeting with organizations that receive city funds, with the Social Welfare Board being the first of the meetings Wednesday.
The city provides $500,000 to the organization. Buchanan County and grants are tied for second with about $300,000 each.
“There's a great need, and that's a perfect amount for them,” said City Councilman Randy Schultz. “If we give more of the budget, we should for the people that need that care.”
The Social Welfare Board provides health services to low-income Buchanan County residents, including medical, dental and reproductive health care. All patients are at or below 100% of the federal poverty level, which is an eligibility requirement for some of the services.
The organization's total budget is about $1.8 million. Those funds reach people throughout the county. About 94% of the patients served are from six different zip codes.
“Everybody needs the services,” Schultz said. “It doesn't matter where you live in what zip code, there's things you're going to need. Sometimes your primary doctor is not there for you and this is there for you. We all pay for it, take advantage of it.”
There was some concern among the council about competition between other medical providers, like Mosaic or Northwest Health, but Linda Judah, the executive director of the board, said she always looks to collaborate with other services.
“There's enough people to go around that they need the help,” Schultz said.
The council will meet with Missouri Western State University and Innovations Stockyard on Monday, as the city provides funds to both entities.
