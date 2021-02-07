St. Joseph State Representative Brenda Shields has filed legislation that would amend Missouri's constitution to prevent insurance companies from denying coverage because of a preexisting condition.
Under House Joint Resolution 51, Missouri voters would have the final say on protecting those with preexisting conditions as well as making sure anyone under the age of 26 could stay on their parents' health-care insurance. Both of those rules were part of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which Shields said could be thrown out entirely by the courts.
"There's a possibility that the ACA will be overturned by the Supreme Court," said Shields, a Republican. "When talking to many Missourians, they really like these two provisions in that law, which is that you not be excluded because you have preexisting conditions as well as the comfort that parents have knowing that they can insure their child up to age 26 on their health insurance."
Shields said the ongoing pandemic was something on her mind as the resolution was being drafted.
"We have about 1.2 million Missourians who have preexisting conditions, but we also know with COVID that number could really increase dramatically," she said. "So I think that individuals want to know just because they've had COVID that they would not be excluded from being able to get health insurance."
If approved by the Legislature, the proposed amendment would head to voters in 2022 for the final approval. Shields said more than 30 states have implemented similar measures.
"We want to make sure in the state of Missouri that we are ahead of the game if the ACA is thrown out," she said. "And that Missourians have the opportunity to vote and make a decision if they want to see these two provisions put in the constitution."
The proposed ballot language reads, "Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to provide health insurance protections for children and adults with preexisting conditions and to require insurance companies to allow children to retain dependent coverage until the age of twenty-six, except as precluded by federal law and in excepted benefit plans?"