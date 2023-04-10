Shelter

Holly Bowie, manager of St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, said the shelter in St. Joseph has close to 70 dogs and 15 to 20 cats. It is still taking animals from St. Joseph but not from outside the city limits.

A visitor to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter doesn't have to look far to see that the building is filled to the brim with dogs.

In fact, it's not necessary to look around at all. Just close your eyes and absorb the cacophony of barking and yelping dogs from their kennels at this city facility, located at 701 Lower Lake Road.

