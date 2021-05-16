Sewer rates won’t increase for the fourth year in a row after they rose significantly following a mandate in 2009 by the Environmental Protection Agency to fix the city’s sewer system.
The city’s system on the western part of town carried both sewer and stormwater, which overwhelmed the water protection treatment facility and caused sewage to flow into the Missouri River.
To come into compliance with the mandate, the initial estimates for the full project were more than $347 million. As a way to fund it and meet regulations, the city raised sewer rates.
“The city has gone through a lot with some federal government mandates that we had to spend a lot of money on the sewer system and making sure that we could get within the specs for that,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “A lot of that wasn’t controlled by the city. It’s what we were mandated to do by the federal government, which put the burden of that on the citizens of St. Joseph.”
In 2008, before the mandate, residents were billed an average of $17.88 per month for sewer rates. Since then, rates have increased annually by at least 11% every year until 2018. There have been no increases since, with the average cost now $65.54 per month.
This isn’t just happening in St. Joseph. Nearly 800 other cities across the country have been mandated by the EPA for the same regulations. Typically, it’s older cities on rivers or lakes. For example, Kansas City has a similar project that costs close to $3 billion.
Missouri also has gone through discharge regulations, which Andy Clements, the director of public works, said is the main driver for the rise in sewer rates.
“What drives rates in St. Joe isn’t the combined sewer overflow program by itself,” Clements said. “That’s kind of an urban legend here, that’s really not factual. It has driven rates up. The big driver really has been the combination of that with advancing discharge regulations across the country and here in Missouri.”
This required the city to make $75 million in changes to its process to limit nutrients, like ammonia. This drove rates up more than the changes to the sewer system.
All this has placed a strain on St. Joseph residents. Rates have increased by almost $50 in 11 years. Elaine and Ron Baker, South Side residents, keep detailed track of their expenses. They said in 2013 they paid about $28. Now it’s about $60 a month.
Many residents’ sewer rates are twice, sometimes even triple, their water bill. Clements said this is typical because it requires more effort to clean water with sewage than it does well water.
There has been some confusion surrounding the billing process. The city bills residents a base fee of $37.69, whether they use water or not. The rest of the bill is based on usage — $5.57 per centum cubic feet. The rate increases over the years include a rise in both the base and usage fees.
“Some of our citizens who are having to really scrape to get by and they ... have enough money to either eat or pay their sewer bill, they can’t do both. I want to help them,” said Mayor Bill McMurray.
While there won’t likely be any decreases in sewer rates, the city doesn’t plan on increasing them either. For the fourth year in a row, city officials have said they won’t raise rates. To make this happen, about $400,000 was put into the sewer fund.
Also, the initial $347 million project for the sewer system has decreased in scope. The city negotiated to only complete phase one of the project in the next 15 to 20 years. The total cost is now about $150 million.
Clements also said there aren’t any new environmental regulations “on the horizon.” Not to mention, the city is expected to receive more than $39 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which can be used for sewer infrastructure. All of these factors have the city believing it can keep sewer rates stagnant.
“We’ve been pretty innovative here in the last several years,” Clements said. “We’re starting to see the benefit of that — three years in a row without rate increases. This is going to be another year without rate increases.”
While rates aren’t increasing and are on par with other cities, like Kansas City, $60 a month is still a high price to pay for some residents in a town with a poverty rate of about 18%.
