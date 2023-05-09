As the clock ticks on the Missouri legislative session, a tax cut for senior citizens has made it through with room to spare.
The Missouri House gave final approval Monday to a measure that exempts Social Security benefits from the state income tax. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Platte County, also provides the framework for freezing a senior's property tax liability at the age of 65.
Luetkemeyer's bill previously passed the Senate and sailed through the House on a vote of 154-2. It's one of 12 non-budget bills to pass both chambers of the legislature with four days left in the session.
"One of the things I heard when I was running for reelection last time was just that seniors were struggling," said Luetkemeyer, a Republican who also represents part of Buchanan County. "They were struggling to make ends meet because of skyrocketing inflation."
Senate Bill 190 eliminates an income cap — $85,000 for single filers and $100,000 for married couples — that limits the existing state tax exemption on Social Security benefits. Under the bill, nearly all Social Security benefits as well as some income from public pensions would qualify for an exemption.
"Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that still taxes Social Security," Luetkemeyer said. "It just puts more money back into the pockets of seniors."
Luetkemeyer believes another aspect of SB 190 will prove equally significant for seniors living on fixed incomes. The bill allows counties to grant a tax credit that would effectively cap a homeowner's property taxes at the age of 65. It appears counties may have to pass an ordinance that would allow seniors to claim the credit.
"So we never have a situation where seniors are at risk of being taxed out of their homes," Luetkemeyer said. "Peoples' homes are usually the largest asset and a lot of constituents in my district saw skyrocketing increases in their property taxes."
The tax relief for seniors comes less than a year after lawmakers passed a broader, $760 million income tax cut in 2022. SB 190 is expected to reduce state revenue by $318 million a year if it's signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
It might be the most significant tax reduction to pass the legislature this year, Luetkemeyer said. The 2023 regular session ends at 6 p.m. Friday.
