As the clock ticks on the Missouri legislative session, a tax cut for senior citizens has made it through with room to spare.

The Missouri House gave final approval Monday to a measure that exempts Social Security benefits from the state income tax. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Platte County, also provides the framework for freezing a senior's property tax liability at the age of 65.

