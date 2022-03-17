Missouri senators met with Supreme Court Judge nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ahead of confirmation hearings, but one expressed reservations about her stance on criminal sentencing.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he has concerns regarding Jackson’s history as a judge, especially in regard to what he sees as her being soft on sex crime offenders.
Hawley said he believes that records should be made available from her time on the Sentencing Commission.
”I’m worried about that because while she was on the Sentencing Commission, she recommended that child sex offenders have their mandatory minimum sentences eliminated,” Hawley said. “My view is if you commit that kind of a heinous offense, you ought to serve at least a certain amount of time, at least a minimum, but judge Jackson didn’t think so.”
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., has met with Jackson, and he said in a statement that he appreciated the visit and congratulated her on her historic nomination to the Supreme Court. He said he had a good discussion on her background and judicial philosophy and looks forward to closely following her confirmation hearings and considering her nomination.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., has yet to meet with Jackson, but he is scheduled to talk with her on April 5, according to a staff spokeswoman. Moran voted against confirming Jackson last year to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Hawley said he believes every senator is going to be interested to learn Jackson’s record when it comes to child sex offenses, and that could impact votes for confirmation.
“We’re in the midst of a serious crime wave that includes crimes against children, we need somebody who’s going to get serious about enforcing the laws,” Hawley said.
