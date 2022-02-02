The search is on once again for a permanent director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Senate conservatives launched a filibuster Tuesday that doomed the confirmation of Donald Kauerauf, who was appointed to replace Dr. Randall Williams in September of last year. The deadline to confirm Kauerauf was Friday, but the legislature is adjourned until Monday.
“It’s unfortunate that we now have to disrupt state operations and the leadership at an entire department because the Missouri Senate chose to indulge a few men’s egos,” Gov. Mike Parson, who nominated Kauerauf, said in a news release.
Kauerauf, who has three decades of experience in government and served as assistant director of health in Illinois, testified that he was opposed to mandates for masks and vaccines. But he also said he wanted to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state, which turned some senators against him and helped spark a protest that brought 100 people in the capital.
State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, said she agreed with the governor and while she did not agree with everything Kauerauf believed in, she knew he was qualified. She said this was a small minority of Republicans that held up the proceedings.
“I think we’re at a crossroads where either we can give in to the small minority and what I perceive as a pretty extreme agenda that doesn’t match with a vast majority of Missourian’s opinions or we can find an alternative path, come together, compromise on big issues and get things done for the people of the state,” Arthur said.
Arthur said the Republican infighting has caused the Senate to stray from the purpose so far this session.
“I feel like this kind of nastiness continues to perpetuate and make headlines for the wrong reasons,” she said.
Parson has accepted the resignation of Kauerauf and has appointed Richard Moore, who serves as general counsel for DHSS, to acting director.
“The events that have transpired over the past few days surrounding Don’s Senate confirmation hearing are nothing short of disgraceful, unquestionably wrong and an embarrassment to this state and the people we serve,” Parson said in a press release.
Both local state Sens. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, and Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, declined to comment regarding Tuesday’s proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.