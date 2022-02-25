United States Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, visited the 139th Airlift Wing on Friday, after federal funds were secured to modernize the Guard’s C-130s. However, the conversation quickly turned to the war in Ukraine.
“It's hard to say that the Russians deserve this, because this is a government that's run by essentially a thug-ocracy,” Blunt said. “The top dog is Putin and the oligarchs are his henchmen. They're the ones that need to have the penalty and pain here.”
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Biden approved sanctions on Russian banks that affect wealthy oligarchs, who are believed to be close to the Kremlin. Other sanctions include the technology sector, especially in military and aerospace. Biden also cut off state-owned companies from raising money in the United States, including Sberbank, Russia's largest financial institution.
However, Blunt would have liked to see the sanctions in place before the invasion.
“I think the sanctions that we now have in place would have been better put in place when Putin brought 130-140,000 troops and all that equipment to the borders of a weaker country,” Blunt said. “There should have been some penalty, in my view, then, and I supported that then.”
Biden has said he will not send troops into Ukraine, but has sent 14,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe to aid North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, also called the North Atlantic Alliance. Ukraine is not part of NATO but it was considered a possible addition, which Russia saw as a threat and, in turn, tensions escalated.
“We have a different commitment to (NATO) countries,” Blunt said. “Ukraine was never quite able to get its house in order in a way that allowed it to become part of NATO and that's part of the big penalty they're paying right now. But the country that ought to pay the penalty is Russia. We need to see that that happens.”
Blunt said sanctions shouldn’t only fall on the shoulders of the United States but hopes European allies don’t “let Putin get away with this by just having sanctions that are half measures.”
“What you don't want to do is let Putin in Europe or the Chinese in Asia believe that we will not maintain our commitments,” Blunt said.
The reason for Blunt’s visit to the Guard was to announce that federal legislation will provide nearly $265.5 million in funding to modernize C-130Hs, such as propellers and engines, to meet Air National Guard intra-theater airlift mobility requirements.
“We're still looking to what we can do to continue to make this base a great competitive base and a great part of training that has been for the country for a long time,” Blunt said.
Col. John Cluck, the commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, will help the Guard fulfill its mission and keep it a premier training center.
“In the C-130H world, we like to consider ourselves a tactical school of excellence here, so very proud of that,” Cluck said. “Having these additional abilities of the aircraft continues to make us viable for many, many years.”
