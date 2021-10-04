Missouri's secretary of state wants local elections to be partisan to spur voter turnout, but St. Joseph's mayor is skeptical.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft told St. Louis Public Radio that local candidates like those for city council and school board should be associated with a political party. However, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said he's not a fan of the idea.
"I don't think it's a real good idea here locally," McMurray said. "I think our issues are more mundane than these extreme partisan positions that, you know, that we've seen on the national level, even at the state level."
Ashcroft's argument sprouts from data that shows local elections are generally less participated in than elections for state and federal office, which require a party or independent affiliation.
"Especially in local races, individuals and smaller parties have a greater chance of being successful," Ashcroft told St. Louis Public Radio.
In Buchanan County's most recent local election involving candidates last April, just under 27% of eligible voters cast a ballot. In the last presidential election, which included down-ballot state candidates, 69% of eligible voters hit the polls.
Under current state law, the city council is technically non-partisan. But McMurray has publicly stated he's a Democrat and has appeared at rallies for that party's candidates.
The mayor is not alone.
Councilman Marty Novak has tweeted about his appearances at Northwest Missouri Republican Party events.
When asked if partisanship is already leaking into the city council, McMurray said he wouldn't necessarily say it's a trend.
"We have our little disagreements from time to time, and I think most of us get along fairly well," McMurray said. "We're going to be spending $20 million on bridges, $50 to $60 million on parks, and it was all non-partisan."
Ashcroft's proposal is merely an idea at this stage. Changing local elections to a partisan format would require approval from the Missouri General Assembly and need to be signed into law by the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.