Eric Schmitt is known to many Missourians as the state's attorney general, but with primaries approaching in a few months, he's now preparing for a U.S. senatorial bid.
Schmitt's said his biggest asset is knowing how to face challenges head-on, referencing when he joined a multistate lawsuit against Facebook and Google censorship.
"I think you have to fight these fights and be unafraid, and take on these issues because you're really fighting for people who don't have a voice," he said. "When big tech is silencing people and conservative voices, you know, I've been there."
Schmitt said his time as attorney general demonstrated a record of getting results, including efforts like the Safer Streets Initiative.
"This is an initiative that's very important to me as a husband, as a father, and fighting for victims to clear this backlog of sexual assault kits, and there were thousands of them," he said. "We were able to get the funding necessary to get an accurate inventory, so we worked with victims' groups, law enforcement, hospitals, people from all across Missouri to get that inventory tracking system."
Safer Streets was started in part with federal grants, so ensuring every state has access to the same funding would be an important effort for Schmitt if elected senator, he said.
Schmitt's time in office shows he won't be changed by Washington D.C. and will keep fighting for Missourians, he said.
One of the efforts Schmitt expresses strong support for is the push for energy independence.
"It affects not just the cost of gas but also, you know, as you're transporting things from place A to place B adds to those costs," he said. "We have to be energy independent again, and again, as A.G. we filed a lawsuit on the cancellation on the Keystone XL pipeline."
Achieving energy independence also would be key in pushing back against the Biden administration's efforts to increase taxes on future energy emissions, Schmitt said.
