Schmitt spotlights new Rosecrans funding
Video play button

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt visited Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on Wednesday, highlighting the $4 million coming the base’s way as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The Senate passed the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2024 with a wide bipartisan vote of 86-11, which will authorize $886 billion in funding for national defense. The funding for Rosecrans will be split, with $2 million going toward an Entry Control Point and the other $2 million going toward the 139th Airlift Wing Entry Point.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.