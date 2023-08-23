Schmitt spotlights new Rosecrans funding

Sen. Eric Schmitt disembarks an aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base. He highlighted the $4 million in funding it will receive as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.
Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW
Sen. Eric Schmitt talks about his support for the acquisition of the C-130J aircraft. He said the men and women of the 139th Airlift Wing have stepped up for every challenge and deserve support.
U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt visited Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on Wednesday, highlighting the $4 million coming the base’s way as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.
The Senate passed the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2024 with a wide bipartisan vote of 86-11, which will authorize $886 billion in funding for national defense. The funding for Rosecrans will be split, with $2 million going toward an Entry Control Point and the other $2 million going toward the 139th Airlift Wing Entry Point.
Schmitt serves on the Armed Services Committee, which was able to gather the funding for the infrastructure improvement. He said the men and women of the 139th Airlift Wing have stepped up for every challenge and deserve support.
“We’re just really proud of it,” he said. “And we’re going to fight for the people who serve here and serve our country. I mean, this plays a very important role, not just when we have natural disasters, but where in wartime.”
Schmitt is among a group of Missouri legislators who wrote a joint letter supporting Rosecrans Air National Guard Base’s acquisition of the C-130J aircraft.
The base is one of the few in the running for eight new C-130Js. If chosen, it would only be one of two bases in the country to receive eight of the new aircraft — a boost for the city of St. Joseph’s fourth-largest employer.
“We want to make sure those planes are here,” he said. “As I said, I’m on the Armed Services Committee. And so, we were successful in the NDAA, and making sure we got millions of dollars for some infrastructure improvements. And we’re going to take that same level of advocacy for the C-130J.”
Schmitt said Missouri has a proud tradition of being home to the 139th Airlift Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood.
“I just think the training that’s provided here to folks from around the world is world-class. Nobody does it like the 139th on that,” he said. “And I think that’s a great selling point for the C-130J to end up here, they’re training people to fly these planes. We got to make sure that plane is actually here.”
Schmitt’s tour took place on the same day as the first Republican presidential debate, and he will be supporting former President Donald Trump in his reelection bid.
“I do think for the other candidates, I think it’s important as a country to come together on the idea that we need to be energy dominant again,” he said. “We do not need to be sourcing materials and sending strategic petroleum reserves to China. We have all the energy we’ll ever need right here, and we need to control spending. That’s what’s driving inflation.”
Legislators are also working to avoid a government shutdown at the end of September as the House of Representatives seeks to pass a short-term spending bill. Schmitt is optimistic it will pass because they’re moving individual appropriations bills.
“I think what we got to get away from are these massive omnibus bills that are passed, you know, at midnight,” he said. “We’ve got to get away from that and let people weigh in on these individual appropriation bills, offer amendments, allow people to represent states of, you know, Republicans, Democrats, whoever, to offer their own ideas. That’s my hope for that process. It looks like we’re headed towards there, but we’ll see when we get back in September.”
