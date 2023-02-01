Sen. Josh Hawley, left, R-Mo., campaigns for U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt, right, at the St. Louis County Police Association Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111 last year in Manchester, Missouri.
Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Republican elected in November, has been appointed to three committees, clearing the way for the Senate to officially release its committee assignments.
Schmitt has been appointed to serve on the Committee on Armed Services, which oversees the Department of Defense among other things; the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation; and the joint economic committee, which reviews economic conditions and recommends policy improvements.
Schmitt called his appointments an honor in a statement sent to News-Press NOW.
“There are important issues to tackle, from dismantling the alliance between the federal government and big tech to halting China’s bid for global dominance — these committee assignments enable me to do just that,” Schmitt said. “I plan to continue to fight to ease the economic burden and pain inflicted on Missourians and Americans by the Biden Administration’s reckless spending and ensure our military is the most revered fighting force in the world.”
Senate committee assignments have been delayed due to Senate Republicans still arranging their members.
Schmitt originally requested to be part of the Senate Judiciary Committee with Missouri’s other U.S. senator, Josh Hawley, who is a Republican. Senate Republicans had to vote and approve an exception to a rule that does not allow two senators from the same state to serve on the same committee.
“I’d love to have him on the Judiciary Committee,” Hawley said.
The move would’ve kicked Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., or Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., from the committee. Senate Republicans did not approve the measure last week. Hawley said he voted for Schmitt.
“Anytime you can get a former prosecutor, former attorney general on the panel, and of course knowing him personally and his background — I would have loved to have him,” Hawley said in a statement. “But I think his influence in the Senate is not tied to any one committee. I think he’s going to be tremendous for the state of Missouri no matter where he is.”
Schmitt had to submit another request for what committees he wanted to serve on. This was a final piece in Senate Republicans pairing their freshman senators with their committees.
“I expect that by the end of this week, we will have the full slate of all the committees fully locked in, enabling us to move forward on the important work we have before us,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a statement.
