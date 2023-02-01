Election 2022 Missouri Senate (copy)

Sen. Josh Hawley, left, R-Mo., campaigns for U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt, right, at the St. Louis County Police Association Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111 last year in Manchester, Missouri.

 File photo | Associated Press

Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Republican elected in November, has been appointed to three committees, clearing the way for the Senate to officially release its committee assignments.

Schmitt has been appointed to serve on the Committee on Armed Services, which oversees the Department of Defense among other things; the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation; and the joint economic committee, which reviews economic conditions and recommends policy improvements.

