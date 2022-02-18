The first thing that catches your eye when you walk into Lyon Gunsmithing isn’t the handguns displayed nicely in a glass case or the rifles and shotguns lining the walls. Instead, it’s the oddly large computer monitor next to the front counter.
It seems out of place. Here are all these custom guns leaning against giant machines waiting to be refurbished. Yet the lone technological device in the shop is probably the most important to owner Bill Lyon.
This is where he conducts National Instant Criminal background checks on every customer who wants to buy a gun. Without internet access to conduct these checks, Lyon would lose half his business.
While the gun shop, which is run out of Lyon’s basement, is only a mile south of the St. Joseph city limits, internet access can be spotty. There is no wireless access and fiber stops about a mile further south, so residents rely on a satellite connection, which isn’t always reliable.
“Once in a while a tree limb or something will get in the way because we're not shooting up at a satellite, we're just shooting at a tower,” Lyon said. “We're shooting across the country, so something could get in the way and the weather can mess up the connection for sure.”
Satellite internet has reasonably fast service but Lyon said speeds are five to 10 times faster in the city.
Because of this, Bryce Fattig, who lives and works just down the road from Lyon, created his own internet service. He essentially turned internet access into radio waves that could be powered, broadcast and received through solar energy.
This jerry-rigged system cost Fattig a significant amount of money and even more time. But it was needed to run the family company — Ultra Clean Midwest Electropolish, which does electric polishing, pickling and passivation for stainless steel parts.
“Without the internet, this business wouldn't exist,” Fattig said. “I send out so many emails and conference with customers on a daily basis that without that service, we would not be able to provide the stability for jobs for local taxpayers.”
The lack of reliable internet service in rural areas affects more than businesses. Fattig said when the school district went to online learning during the pandemic, his kids were covered but others weren't as fortunate.
“If our kids didn't have a form of internet, all that online schooling, you can't do that on satellite,” Fattig said. “There's kids over in Mount Zion that we talk to and they never had internet. I don't know what they did. Whenever schools were out, all that Zoom and stuff, they wouldn't have the service for that.”
To remedy the problem, Buchanan County is considering using American Rescue Plan Act funds to bring fiber internet to underserved areas, including along Highways JJ and V, Highway 169 and near Lake Contrary.
“I think there are things that we can do to get it started,” Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said in a previous interview with News-Press NOW. “What we are really trying to do is make sure that we maximize what we have, meaning if we could do some matching dollars to help with the project so that we get federal money.”.
Both Lyon and Fattig said they would absolutely connect to fiber if it was brought to their area.
“Most of the people in this region don't have stable internet or any form of good internet whatsoever,” Fattig said. “It's become such a natural part of everyone's life now. It's almost a necessity. Kids need it for education and school. People need it for work and daily use.”
