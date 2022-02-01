Community leaders from this region attended the annual Great Northwest Days in Jefferson City where they shared their hopes for the 2022 legislative session.
Attendees visited the Missouri Capitol and were mentioned on the statehouse floor. Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., headlined a lunchtime speech where he highlighted his hopes for the future of rural Missouri and steps he is looking to take to help Northwest Missouri, which included the budgeting of $400 million for rural broadband.
State Rep. J Eggleston said that is essential for residents of the region.
“I would love to see wall-to-wall, all-you-can-eat internet at every house in Northwest Missouri, just like we did with electricity back in the day, just like we did with wired, telephone and rural water. This is our generation’s infrastructure project to get high-speed internet to every home,” Eggleston said.
Parson also discussed low unemployment throughout the state but also talked about the need to fill 119,000 unfilled jobs.
“We’re going to invest a lot of money in area career centers, which would be in your hometown, in your high schools, in places like that ... teacher pay increase is something we got to seriously look at,” Parson said.
Parson also mentioned wastewater, as well as drinking water, as important infrastructure needs he was looking to address.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said Great Northwest Days is something he looks forward to every year because it benefits everyone involved.
“This is a great opportunity for Northwest Missouri to shine and bring our message, our unified message, to Jefferson City, of what’s important to the folks of Northwest Missouri, to all the legislators across the state,” Hegeman said.
News-Press NOW will have more from local legislators as the week continues.
