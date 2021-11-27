Every decade, Missourians attempt to draw new statewide legislative maps based on the latest census count. Like clockwork, this effort leads to accusations that one party or another is trying to gerrymander districts for political gain.
In Northwest Missouri, the concern might be based less on partisanship than simple arithmetic. St. Joseph and most of Northwest Missouri lost population from 2010 to 2020, but the state’s overall population increased due to growth in suburban counties like Platte and Clay near Kansas City.
That means rural districts could become even larger, effectively shifting political influence to the suburbs.
“I think in areas where population loss is occurring, you’re going to see districts get bigger,” said Marc Ellinger, chairman of the 20-person citizens’ commission tasked with drawing new Senate district maps. “Northern Missouri is a great example. Interestingly, in some of those urban areas, you’re going to see them get bigger because they’ve also lost population. The suburbs are where there’s really growth.”
Growth translates into political power. Randy Dunn, executive director of the Missouri Democratic Party, disputes the notion that shifting population dynamics mean that urban districts need to be split or expanded into suburbs. Democrats see that scenario as weakening their influence in a legislature that already leans heavily Republican.
“They are attempting to break up many of those communities,” Dunn said. “The maps should reflect trends in population growth as opposed to trying to draw districts that pull in communities that have very little in common. They are attempting to disenfranchise by splitting up municipalities that should not be.”
Dunn does not sit on either the House or the Senate commission. Penny Adams, a St. Joseph resident who was a Democratic appointee to the House commission, referred questions to him. Each commission contains an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.
Another St. Joseph resident has a voice in the redistricting process. Susan Montee, a Democrat from St. Joseph, served as state auditor from 2007 to 2011 and was the party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2012. She is the vice chairwoman of the Senate redistricting commission.
She was not available for an interview, but Montee did share draft maps that provide a glimpse of possible changes involving Buchanan County.
Maps associated with Montee appear to show Buchanan County joining Andrew, Clinton, DeKalb and other Northwest Missouri counties that previously made up District 12, a largely rural territory represented by Sen. Dan Hegeman. A map with Ellinger’s name on it shows the northern sliver of Buchanan County joining portions of the old District 12 and the rest of Buchanan County combined with Platte and Clinton counties.
Ellinger said Platte County’s population growth will make it difficult to pair with Buchanan County as a single Senate district.
“It’s going to be one of those counties we’re going to have to take a real close look at,” he said.
The criteria for drawing districts requires commissioners to keep counties or cities intact, but they can deviate in some instances to achieve the goal of creating districts with roughly the same population throughout the state. Commissioners face a Dec. 23 deadline for producing a preliminary plan. Those maps won’t take effect unless 70% of commissioners, or 14 of the 20 members, approve them.
Otherwise, the courts wind up drawing the maps.
“The clock is ticking very quickly,” Ellinger said. “We’ll have a really good opportunity to come up with maps that we can all agree on.”
The Missouri legislature also faces a deadline on redistricting. One of the first orders of the business when the General Assembly reconvenes in January will be for representatives and senators to agree on new congressional districts for Missouri.
State Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, is on the House committee that will draw up boundaries for those who serve in the U.S. Congress. He doesn’t see the process being too contentious because Missouri kept the same number of congressional seats in the most recent census.
“I think they’ll look similar,” he said. “There will be some changes to adjust for population.”
He said new districts have to be finalized before candidate filing opens on Feb. 22.
