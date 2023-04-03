After years of planning, a major runway improvement is ready to get off the ground at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
All it took for the final thrust? A $27 million check.
The City Council approved a $27 million contract Monday with Ideker Inc. for a five-phase runway construction project that's expected to take until November. Work will start with the southern portion of the main runway, known as 17/35, as well as the taxiway between the two runways. The project will continue in later phases with the remainder of the main runway as well as work on a vehicle service road, runway grooving and drainage.
Construction is expected to begin April 10.
"The runway reconstruction has been a long time coming out at Rosecrans," said Julius Rice, the airport manager at Rosecrans. "Over the past several years we've had issues with pavement heaves and blowouts in the runway, so what this does is it finally gives us the ability to completely replace the main runway, which is huge."
To give an idea of the project's scope, reconstruction of the main runway will result in 150,000 square yards of concrete pavement removal, subgrade stabilization and concrete pavement replacement. A portion of old concrete will be used as fill at Browning Lake for the relocation of a vehicle service road.
"It's not just the concrete on the top," Rice said. "We're going down 4 feet and doing a subgrade up, complete replacement of the main runway."
Rice said the contractor will manage to do it all without losing full runway access for both general and military purposes.
"We're taking a phased approach," he said. "It just shows the willingness of the community to stand behind the Guard unit as well as keep the investment in the airport to bring economic development to the overall region."
The major funding for the runway replacement includes $17.4 million from a Military Cooperative Construction Agreement and $8.8 million from an Airport Improvement Program, both federal sources. About $500,000 comes from both the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city's Aviation Capital Improvement budget.
Ideker's $25 million bid was less than an engineer's estimate of $36 million. If it remains on schedule, the runway improvements would be finished well before the Sound of Speed Airshow scheduled for Rosecrans in 2024. Three years ago, the St. Joseph company won a $75 million contract for the concrete work at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.
