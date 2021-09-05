The St. Joseph City Council has approved money for projects at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
The projects include $441,494 in work order design and bidding services for the reconstruction of the main runway at Rosecrans. Last week, the council approved an additional $175,000 for a new hangar door at the airport as well.
The runway has been a top priority for the airport staff for several years since problems first arose.
“We noticed that it started to crack, like spider webs in the concrete, and we noticed this longer than five years ago,” said Abe Forney, the airport’s general manager.
Forney said officials had to shut down the main runway for several hours until they could open up the next one five years ago. The airport has been constantly keeping the cracks under control for the last several years, knowing they were going to need a repair in the future.
“So what we call it is ‘FOD,’ foreign object debris. When that concrete breaks up, it causes little pebbles that can get sucked up into engines and propellers, and it can cause major damage to the aircrafts,” Forney said.
A large amount of FOD has been found at the airport during the last couple of years. The council approving design work is was a significant step in the process of replacing the runway.
“It is a huge relief,” Forney said. “This is just one step of many steps to get this runway project done.”
Airport officials have been negotiating with the National Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration to help with funding for the runway. According to Forney, the guard is prepared to provide what could be up to 70% of the cost. The runway project as a whole could end up totaling $42 million. With federal, state and military funding, the city match could end up being around 3%.
Work on the hangar door that was approved last week is needed as the result of larger corporate jets landing at the airport during the last couple of years.
“So we had to extend the door height a little bit to accommodate the aircrafts that will be using this hangar,” Forney said. “It is one of our only climate-controlled hangars. When you have a multimillion dollar aircraft, you don’t want to put it into just an open bay where it could freeze in the winter.”
Forney hopes the hangar door will be completed before winter to store corporate aircraft.
